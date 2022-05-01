

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Reno Aces 8-6 Sunday afternoon at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas won four of the six games in the series and have won five of seven overall. It was El Paso’s first series win of the year.

El Paso center fielder Thomas Milone went 2-for-3 with a three-run triple, a two-run home run and a walk in the win. Chihuahuas first baseman Aderlin Rodriguez also reached base three times, going 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI. El Paso designated hitter Nomar Mazara went 1-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

The Chihuahuas have hit at least one home run in 12 straight games. Reno’s Stone Garrett hit his fourth home run of the series on Sunday. The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday.

Box Score: Aces 6, Chihuahuas 8 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Reno (12-12), El Paso (13-11)

Next Game: Tuesday at 5:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso TBA vs. Sugar Land RHP Tyler Ivey (0-0, 7.04). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.