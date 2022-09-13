The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed by a run late Tuesday but scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and beat the Round Rock Express 9-4. With El Paso’s win and Oklahoma City’s rainout in Albuquerque Tuesday, the Chihuahuas are in sole possession of first place by a half-game with 14 games to play in the regular season.

El Paso first baseman Kyle Martin went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs. Chihuahuas right fielder Brandon Dixon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk. Dixon’s homer was his seventh in the last 11 games.

Chihuahuas reliever Angel Felipe struck out two batters and didn’t allow a baserunner in two innings Tuesday. El Paso has won 10 of its last 12 games. The Chihuahuas are now 16 games over .500, which ties their season high.

Box Score: Express 4, Chihuahuas 9 Final Score (09/13/2022) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Round Rock (74-62), El Paso (76-60)

El Paso 9 Round Rock 4 – Tuesday

WP: Felipe (2-1)

LP: Lee (1-1)

S: None

Time: 2:48

Attn: 4,914

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 pm Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock RHP Zak Kent (1-0, 0.73) vs. El Paso RHP Reiss Knehr (4-4, 6.95). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.