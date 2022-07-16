The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 6-0 in the fourth inning Friday before coming back to beat the Round Rock Express 7-6. It was the second straight game that the Chihuahuas won after trailing by four or more runs.

Kyle Martin led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a double to right field and was sacrificed to third by Kervin Pichardo. Eguy Rosario then hit a one-out RBI single to right field, giving the Chihuahuas their sixth walk-off win of the season.

The Chihuahuas have won three of four games in the series and 10 of their last 13 games overall. El Paso’s final five relievers all pitched scoreless outings Friday. The Chihuahuas’ bullpen has allowed only 12 earned runs in 44.1 innings this month.

Box Score: Express 6, Chihuahuas 7 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Round Rock (46-42), El Paso (51-37)

El Paso 7 Round Rock 6 – Friday

WP: Cosgrove (1-0)

LP: Patton (2-2)

S: None

Time: 2:52

Attn: 7,102

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock RHP Tyson Miller (2-4, 5.10) vs. El Paso RHP Pedro Avila (3-2, 5.37). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.