Ben Gamel hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday to give the El Paso Chihuahuas a 7-6 win over the Round Rock Express. It was Gamel’s second home run of the game, making him the first Chihuahua since Oscar Mercado six days ago in Oklahoma City to hit multiple homers in a game.

Gamel’s walk-off home run was the 13th in Chihuahuas’ history and the first since Alfonso Rivas ended the game on April 27 vs. Salt Lake with a homer to right field. El Paso second baseman Max Schrock went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI to advance his hitting streak to 12 games, which ties Matthew Batten for the longest hitting streak of the season by a Chihuahuas player.

The Chihuahuas stole five bases and now lead the Pacific Coast League with 138. Chihuahuas reliever Nick Hernandez pitched his seventh consecutive scoreless outing. Wednesday was the Chihuahuas’ sixth walk-off win of the season. El Paso is now 7-4 since the All-Star break.

Box Score: Gameday: Express 6, Chihuahuas 7 Final Score (07/26/2023) (milb.com)

Team Records: Round Rock (14-9, 58-39), El Paso (9-14, 41-57)

El Paso 7 Round Rock 6 – Wednesday

WP: Kerr (4-0)

LP: Anderson (1-1)

S: None

Time: 2:49

Attn: 4,450

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock TBA vs. El Paso RHP Anderson Espinoza (4-4, 6.10). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.