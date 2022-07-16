The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Round Rock Express 7-1 Saturday night and have won four of the first five games of the series. The victory clinched El Paso’s ninth series win of the year.

Chihuahuas second baseman C.J. Hinojosa went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in the second inning. It was Hinojosa’s eighth homer of the season, with five of them coming in July. El Paso designated hitter Brent Rooker went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in the fourth inning. It was his 17th homer of the season, which is the sixth-highest total in the Pacific Coast League.

El Paso starter Pedro Avila picked off a Round Rock runner in the second inning. It was the Chihuahuas’ 23rd pickoff of the season, which leads all of professional baseball. El Paso’s bullpen has nine consecutive scoreless appearances. The Chihuahuas are now 11-3 in July.

Team Records: Round Rock (46-43), El Paso (52-37)

El Paso 7 Round Rock 1 – Saturday

WP: Kerr (3-0)

LP: Miller (2-5)

S: None

Time: 2:28

Attn: 7,702

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock LHP Kolby Allard (1-1, 4.21) vs. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (1-2, 9.20). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

The Chihuahuas also welcomed in their four-millionth fan into Southwest University Park for a Chihuahuas game on Saturday evening.

Ten-year-old Ethan Gentry became the four-millionth fan. This was the first game of the season for Ethan Gentry and his parents, Eugene and Sarah, and sister Alyssa.

🚨 THE 4 MILLIONTH FAN HAS ENTERED THE BALLPARK 🚨



Thank you fans for your continued support and for helping us hit this incredible milestone is just 9 seasons

When Ethan walked through the Southwest University Park gates, he was greeted by Chihuahuas front office and gameday staff, sirens, and Chico. As part of the ceremonial festivities, Ethan received a prize pack that included a Chihuahuas swag bag, tickets to a future game, meal vouchers, and WestStar Club passes.

Ethan and his sister Alyssa also spent the third inning on-air with Tim Hagerty, received a ballpark tour, and announced the Chihuahuas batters to fans in the ballpark in the fourth inning.

Ethan will be recognized prior to the Fireworks Spectacular and will throw out a ceremonial last pitch to commemorate the Chihuahuas milestone.

Ethan joins the elite millionth-fan club in nine seasons of Chihuahuas baseball.