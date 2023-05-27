The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 7-2 in the fifth inning Saturday night before coming back to beat the Reno Aces 14-8. The Chihuahuas have won four consecutive games to tie a season high and they’ve won three consecutive home series. El Paso is 15-11 in home games this season.

El Paso left fielder Preston Tucker went 5-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs. It was the second time Tucker has hit multiple home runs in a game this season and was the ninth multi-homer game by an El Paso player this year. Tucker joined Jantzen Witte as Chihuahuas players with five-hit games this homestand.

Matthew Batten had two singles and a hit by pitch for the Chihuahuas and he’s reached base three times in each of the last four games. El Paso designated hitter Rangel Ravelo hit two singles Saturday and has reached base multiple times in his last four games. Witte also homered for the Chihuahuas Saturday.

El Paso 14 Reno 8 – Saturday

WP: Sanchez (1-0)

LP: Ferguson (1-1)

S: None

Time: 2:49

Attn: 8,638

Box Score: Aces 8, Chihuahuas 14 Final Score (05/27/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Reno (29-21), El Paso (23-27)

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Reno LHP Tyler Gilbert (4-2, 5.81) vs. El Paso LHP Jay Groome (1-4, 8.04). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.