The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 11-7 Sunday afternoon at Southwest University Park in the final game of the six-game series. El Paso won four of the six games against Oklahoma City and won eight of the 12 games on their homestand.

Tim Lopes and Brandon Dixon both hit their seventh home runs of the season Sunday to tie Fernando Tatis Jr. for the team lead. Jantzen Witte also homered for El Paso, along with a double and sacrifice fly. Chihuahuas left fielder Preston Tucker went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Tucker is the first Chihuahuas player with a 10-game hitting streak this season.

El Paso pitching struck out 72 Dodgers batters in the series and struck out at least 10 batters in all six games. Chihuahuas reliever Ray Kerr retired the side in order in the top of the ninth Sunday and set down all nine batters that he faced in the series, with six strikeouts.

The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday.

El Paso 11 Oklahoma City 7 – Sunday

WP: Poppen (1-0)

LP: Erlin (1-1)

S: None

Time: 2:43

Attn: 6,425

Box Score: Dodgers 7, Chihuahuas 11 Final Score (05/07/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Oklahoma City (22-11), El Paso (15-18)

Next Game: Tuesday at 5:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Constellation Field. El Paso TBA vs. Sugar Land TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.