The El Paso Chihuahuas scored in seven of their eight innings Wednesday and beat the Las Vegas Aviators 11-4. The Chihuahuas have won four of the five games on their current homestand and have won 14 of their last 20 games overall.

Chihuahuas right fielder Brent Rooker went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a walk and three RBIs. First baseman Taylor Kohlwey had three hits as well for El Paso. Chihuahuas second baseman Eguy Rosario hit his second home run in as many games Wednesday. Esteury Ruiz reached base four times atop the Chihuahuas order Wednesday and hit his fourth Triple-A homer of the season.

Dinelson Lamet pitched two scoreless innings in his first career Chihuahuas relief appearance after starting 13 games for the team over the past five years. The Chihuahuas continued scoring early runs; their five runs through two innings Wednesday gave them 23 runs in the first and second innings of their last four games. El Paso has scored 71 runs in its last seven games.

Box Score: Aviators 4, Chihuahuas 11 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Las Vegas (34-27), El Paso (36-26)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Las Vegas LHP Zach Logue (1-1, 5.02) vs. El Paso LHP Aaron Leasher (2-3, 5.27). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.