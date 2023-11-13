EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Chihuahuas Senior Vice President and General Manager Brad Taylor has been named Minor League Baseball’s Executive of the Year, it was announced at the Minor League Baseball Fall Meetings in Las Vegas.

“Individuals get honored or recognized when organizations consistently do good things,” Taylor said. “I’m humbled to represent our organization, all of whom work daily with a mission and a purpose to be the best. Our team is why I got honored. I’m very fortunate to be in El Paso with the best ownership group and the best staff.”

“Since he joined MountainStar Sports Group in 2013, Brad has embraced our mission of improving the quality of life and promoting economic development in our region,” said Josh Hunt, co-owner and chairman of MountainStar Sports Group. “His involvement in the community and with various non-profits, and his leadership of the Chihuahuas have been critical to accomplishing these objectives. On behalf of our entire ownership group, we thank and congratulate Brad.”

Taylor is the only general manager in the Chihuahuas’ 10-year history. The team is coming off a season-long celebration of its first decade of existence and says Taylor was instrumental in leading the team to several records in key business categories during the past season.

“Year after year, the Chihuahuas finish amongst the top teams in both the Pacific Coast League and MiLB in ticket sales, corporate partnership sales and always in the top-5 percent in merchandise sales,” according to the news release.

The team credits Taylor with leading numerous successful business and branding efforts.

Since his arrival in El Paso in 2014, Taylor has witnessed the groundbreaking of Southwest University Park, helped build the front office staff and led the launching of the Chihuahuas brand, according to the news release.

“Under Taylor’s guidance, the Chihuahuas have become the top selling merchandise brand in Minor League Baseball (MiLB), a feat that includes the top social media ranking (more than 300K followers across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, LinkedIn, & YouTube) out of 120 teams,” according to the team.

“Taylor has been instrumental in Southwest University Park’s recognition as one of El Paso’s and Minor League Baseball’s premier venues. In addition to Chihuahuas baseball and Locomotive soccer, since its opening, the ballpark has been home to three professional international exhibition soccer matches, IBF Featherweight Boxing, the El Paso Marathon, the 2015 Triple-A Baseball National Championship game, Way Out West Country Music Festival, the 2019 Triple-A Baseball All-Star game and Home Run Derby and the 2019 Innovator’s Summit. The ballpark has also been a venue for concerts, community events, weddings, business conferences and expos, 5K community races, high school baseball games and company galas,” according to the team.

The Chihuahuas have also been a philanthropic leader in the El Paso community under Taylor’s direction, raising nearly $500,000 this year through jersey auctions and 50/50 raffles. Since 2014, the Chihuahuas staff and the El Paso Chihuahuas Foundation have helped local organizations raise more than $1.5 million through in-stadium fundraising and have provided well in excess of a million dollars in monetary and in-kind donations, according to the team.

In 2023, the Chihuahuas Volunteer Pack, an El Paso-wide volunteer force created to give back to the Borderland, contributed more than 450 hours of service to the area.

Taylor, in his role as senior vice president for MountainStar Sports Group, has helped with the hiring of El Paso Locomotive FC front office and staff, helps supervise the sales and marketing efforts, team branding and facility enhancements and improvements at Southwest University Park to accommodate USL soccer, according to the Chihuahuas’ news release.

Since the Chihuahuas inaugural season, Taylor has been named a Pacific Coast League Executive of the Year finalist in 2014, 2017 and 2019. Taylor currently serves as chairman on the El Paso Chamber Board of Directors and sits on the Hospitals of Providence Children’s Hospital Board of Directors, the Border Youth Athletic Association Board of Directors, the Sun Bowl Advisory Board, the Downtown Management District (DMD) Board of Directors and the United Way Board of Directors.

Taylor is also a youth league coach in the Southwest Baseball League. Taylor received a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Randolph-Macon College (Ashland, Va.), where he played baseball for four years as a second baseman, serving as team co-captain his senior year.

Taylor is a native of Fairfax, Va. Taylor and his wife Jennifer have two sons, Braxton and Parker.