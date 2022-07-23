The El Paso Chihuahuas led by a run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday but Reno’s Stone Garrett hit a two-run game-ending home run to give the Aces a 7-6 win. Garrett has six home runs in seven games against El Paso this season and leads the Pacific Coast League in homers with 24.

Chihuahuas center fielder Jose Azocar went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBIs. Azocar’s homer came as the first batter of the game, El Paso’s first leadoff home run since Eguy Rosario on April 14 against Oklahoma City. Luis Liberato also homered for the Chihuahuas, giving El Paso 143 home runs this season, which is the most in all of Minor League Baseball.

Rosario went 2-for-4 Saturday with his league-leading 26th double of the season. San Diego Padres player Wil Myers was El Paso’s designated hitter Saturday on MLB injury rehab and he went 1-for-5 with a single. The Aces have won the first two games of the three-game series and 10 of their last 11 overall.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 6, Aces 7 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (52-40), Reno (51-41)

Next Game: Sunday at 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Greater Nevada Field. El Paso RHP Thomas Eshelman (0-1, 7.43) vs. Reno RHP Drey Jameson (2-7, 7.69). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.