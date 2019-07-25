Chihuahuas get bounce back win over Aviators, 5-3

LAS VEGAS, NV (KTSM) – All five runs in the El Paso Chihuahuas’ 5-3 win over the Las Vegas Aviators Wednesday came on home runs. Ty France hit a three-run shot in the third inning, his 22nd homer of the season. Michael Gettys and Esteban Quiroz added solo home runs for El Paso.

Dillon Overton got the win and has allowed five runs in 15.2 innings over his last three starts. Trey Wingenter faced the final four batters of the game Wednesday and retired all four, striking out three, to get his first Triple-A save of the season. Oakland A’s pitcher Sean Manaea allowed five runs in 4.1 innings in an injury rehab start for Las Vegas.

The top two teams in the Southern Division have split the first two games of the series, positioning the Chihuahuas in first place by three games with 37 games to play in the regular season.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-aviators/2019/07/24/579677#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579677

Team Records: El Paso (62-41), Las Vegas (59-44)

Next Game: Thursday, 8:05 pm at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso LHP Dietrich Enns (9-6, 5.99) vs. Las Vegas RHP Brian Howard (0-0, -.–). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 5 Las Vegas 3 – Wednesday

WP: Overton (6-4)

LP: Manaea (0-1)

S: Wingenter (1)

Time: 2:47

Attn: 7,665