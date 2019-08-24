Chihuahuas free falling in division standings following loss to Sacramento

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas lost an early lead for the second straight night Friday and fell to the Sacramento River Cats 11-5. Sacramento’s victory moved the River Cats’ magic number to two in their attempt to clinch the Northern Division title.

Austin Allen went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, his second straight game with a homer. Allen has at least one extra-base hit in his last 11 games. Jason Vosler went 1-for-3 before being removed in a double switch, advancing his hitting streak to 14 games.

Sacramento’s Joey Rickard reached base six times Friday, going 4-for-4 with two walks. The Chihuahuas’ loss, combined with the Las Vegas Aviators’ win at Tacoma, puts El Paso in second place, three games back, with 10 regular season games remaining.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/river-cats-vs-chihuahuas/2019/08/23/579480#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579480

Team Records: Sacramento (69-61), El Paso (75-55)

Next Game: Saturday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Sacramento RHP Chase Johnson (1-1, 7.59) vs. El Paso RHP Bryan Mitchell (0-3, 11.01). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Join us tomorrow for El Paso Strong Night & final Fireworks Show of 2019

A portion of tickets sold using the link below will benefit the Paso del Norte El Paso Victims Fundhttps://t.co/olqAGlILOj

Gates: 6 PM pic.twitter.com/ESIHFZiYW0 — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) August 24, 2019

Sacramento 11 El Paso 5 – Friday

WP: Haley (2-1)

LP: Megill (2-2)

S: None

Time: 3:10

Attn: 8,834