Chihuahuas free fall continues with 4-2 loss at Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, CA — The Sacramento River Cats beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 4-2 Friday night at Sutter Health Park. It was Sacramento’s fourth consecutive win.

El Paso’s two runs came on a solo home run by Yorman Rodriguez and an RBI single by Nick Tanielu. Rodriguez is now hitting .364 with three home runs in his first nine games since arriving from Double-A San Antonio. San Diego reliever Taylor Williams pitched a scoreless sixth inning in his MLB injury rehab appearance Friday.

San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria went 0-for-3 with a walk in his second MLB injury rehab game for Sacramento. Former Chihuahua Jason Vosler went 2-for-4 with an RBI double for Sacramento Friday night.

Team Records: El Paso (32-46), Sacramento (35-45)

Next Game: Saturday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Sutter Health Park. El Paso RHP Caleb Boushley (3-3, 5.18) vs. Sacramento TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Sacramento 4 El Paso 2 – Friday

WP: Gudino (2-0)

LP: McGrath (2-2)

S: Marte (1)

Time: 2:57

Attn: 4,653