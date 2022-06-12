EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas’ four-game win streak was snapped after an 11-8 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes on Sunday at Southwest University Park.

The Chihuahuas started the game off on the right foot. The Chihuahuas scored six runs alone in the first inning. C.J. Abrams (1), Eguy Rosario (1), Brett Sullivan (1), and Taylor Kohlwey (3) were all credited with RBIs in the first inning. That marked the second day in a row the Chihuahuas score six runs in the opening frame of the game.

In the bottom of the second, a Robinson Cano double scored two runs to give the Chihuahuas an 8-1 lead.

The Isotopes then managed to get those and more of those runs back throughout the game. The Isotopes scored four runs in the top of the third, one in the fifth, three in the eighth, and two in the top of the ninth. It was a Carlos Perez single to left field that scored Dom Nunez to give the Isotopes a 9-8 lead in the top of the eighth.

Chihuahuas left handed reliever Ian Krol (1-1) was given the loss after he pitched 1.1 innings and allowed five hits, five runs, all of the earned runs.

Despite the loss, there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to the Chihuahuas starting lineup recently.

The top five batters in Sunday’s starting lineup combined for 10 of the teams 14 total hits on the day.

Esteury Ruiz went 2-for-5, had one RBI, and a stolen base, which was his fourth of the year at the Triple-A level. C.J. Abrams collected three hits in five at-bats, this comes a day after the San Diego Padres’ top prospect had a five hit performance on Saturday night. Eguy Rosario went 2-for-5, Luis Campusano tallied one hit, and Robinson Cano found grass twice in four at bats as well as collecting two RBIs.

Box Score: Isotopes 11, Chihuahuas 8 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Albuquerque (26-34), El Paso (34-26)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Las Vegas RHP Adrian Martinez (3-2, 5.14) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.