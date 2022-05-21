ROUND ROCK, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas scored three runs in the final three innings to come back and beat the Round Rock Express 4-3 Saturday. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

Matthew Batten started in center field for the Chihuahuas for the first time this year and went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in the first inning, his seventh homer of the season and fourth in his last six games.

El Paso’s Taylor Kohlwey entered the game in the fourth inning as a pinch hitter and reached base four times with two hits and two walks. Kohlwey has reached base in 30 consecutive games.

El Paso right fielder Nomar Mazara went 1-for-4 with a walk and has reached base in all 29 games he’s played in this season. Luis Campusano and Aderlin Rodriguez also hit solo home runs for the Chihuahuas. El Paso has scored first in its last six games.

The Chihuahuas will try to win the series from the Express at noon MT in Round Rock. Ryan Weathers will be on the mound for El Paso.