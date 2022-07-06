SUGAR LAND, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning after trailing by seven runs, but lost to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 9-5 Wednesday night. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

El Paso shortstop Eguy Rosario went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk and has reached base multiple times in his last five games. Sugar Land designated hitter Lewis Brinson hit a grand slam in the fifth inning and has hit six of his 13 homers this season against El Paso.

Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Esteury Ruiz stole third base in the third inning, his Minor League Baseball-leading 57th stolen base of the season.

El Paso reliever Dinelson Lamet pitched a scoreless inning Wednesday and has allowed only one earned run in nine Triple-A appearances this season. Wednesday’s loss ended the Chihuahuas’ four-game winning streak.