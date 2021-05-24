Chihuahuas fall to Skeeters, 7-2, for fifth straight defeat

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS – The Sugar Land Skeeters defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas by a score of 7-2 for the second consecutive night Monday, handing El Paso its fifth consecutive loss.

John Andreoli and Gosuke Katoh hit home runs on back-to-back pitches in the top of the sixth inning for El Paso’s two runs. It was the third set of back-to-back home runs by the Chihuahuas in 16 games this season. Nick Tanielu went 3-for-4 with three singles for El Paso.

Houston Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi pitched 4.2 shutout innings on an MLB injury rehab assignment Monday and struck out seven Chihuahuas. El Paso starter MacKenzie Gore pitched three shutout innings but walked five batters.

El Paso will look to avoid getting swept in Sugar Land on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. MT.