Chihuahuas fall to Salt Lake in series opener, three games back in division race

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas lost to the Salt Lake Bees 11-3 in the opener of a four-game series at Southwest University Park Monday night. El Paso’s three runs in the bottom of the ninth stopped the club from being shut out for the fifth time this season.

Salt Lake’s Drew Hutchison pitched seven shutout innings, his longest start of the season. Michael Gettys went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Chihuahuas. El Paso’s Jason Vosler went 0-for-4, ending his 16-game hitting streak.

Position players Peter Van Gansen, Boog Powell and Matthew Batten all pitched for the Chihuahuas in the loss. Both teams lost their designated hitter, as Salt Lake DH Jared Walsh came in to pitch the ninth inning for the Bees.

The first-place Las Vegas Aviators also lost Monday night, so the Chihuahuas are in second place, three games back with seven to play in the regular season.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/bees-vs-chihuahuas/2019/08/26/579483#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579483

Team Records: Salt Lake (57-75), El Paso (77-56)

Next Game: Tuesday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Salt Lake RHP Nick Tropeano (4-6, 6.15) vs. El Paso RHP Emmanuel Ramirez (2-3, 10.99). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

