ROUND ROCK, Texas – Round Rock third baseman Josh Jung hit two home runs and drove in six runs in the Express’ 9-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Tuesday night. It was the first game of the Chihuahuas’ 12-game road trip.

El Paso’s runs came on an RBI single by C.J. Hinojosa and a three-run home run by Luis Liberato. Chihuahuas reliever Thomas Eshelman pitched three shutout innings and threw only 30 pitches, 25 for strikes.

San Diego reliever Drew Pomeranz allowed three runs in two-thirds of an inning in his first MLB Injury Rehab game with El Paso.

Chihuahuas reliever Angel Felipe struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings and hasn’t allowed any runs in two games since coming up from Double-A San Antonio. El Paso’s Jesse Scholtens made his first Triple-A start since June 24 after 11 relief appearances since then.

Game two of the series is on Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. in Round Rock.