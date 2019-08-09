Chihuahuas fall to Express 12-11, drop to second place in division race

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas brought in two runs on three consecutive hits with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday but fell one run short in a 12-11 loss to the Round Rock Express. Round Rock has taken the first two games in the three-game series, handing El Paso its third series loss in the last four tries.

Jerry Keel had his second consecutive strong start for the Chihuahuas, allowing three earned runs in 5.1 innings. Keel has surrendered only four earned runs in his last 12.1 innings. El Paso catcher Webster Rivas went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs on his 29th birthday Thursday.

Chihuahuas infielder Ty France went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, advancing his batting average to .400, the top average in full season Minor League Baseball. El Paso hit three home runs Thursday and is now three homers away from breaking the modern era PCL team home run record.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/express-vs-chihuahuas/2019/08/08/579470#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579470

Team Records: Round Rock (70-45), El Paso (66-50)

Next Game: Friday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Round Rock LHP Ryan Hartman (5-5, 5.46) vs. El Paso RHP Bryan Mitchell (0-3, 11.37). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Round Rock 12 El Paso 11 – Thursday

WP: Sneed (7-6)

LP: Edwards Jr. (2-1)

S: None

Time: 3:32

Attn: 6,993