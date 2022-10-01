LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Reno Aces beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 6-2 Friday in the Pacific Coast League championship game. It was the second league title in team history for the Aces, who also won the 2012 PCL Championship Series.

El Paso right fielder Taylor Kohlwey reached base four times, going 3-for-4 with a walk in the loss. The Chihuahuas’ offense had 11 hits and five walks in the game but left 11 runners on base.

Reno third baseman Jake Hager went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in the second inning and was named MVP of the 2022 PCL Championship Game.

The Chihuahuas have reached the postseason five times in team history and won the PCL title in 2016. Friday was the second time the Chihuahuas came within one win of their second league championship, having lost Game 5 of the best-of-five championship series to the Memphis Redbirds in 2017.