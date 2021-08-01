Chihuahuas fall on the road in Sugar Land on Sunday, 3-2

The El Paso Chihuahuas had the tying run in scoring position with two outs in the top of the ninth inning Sunday but lost to the Sugar Land Skeeters 3-2. The Skeeters have won three of the first five games of the series.

El Paso starter Caleb Boushley pitched 7.2 innings Sunday, setting a new Chihuahuas’ 2021 high for length of a start. It was Boushley’s second Triple-A start that lasted seven innings or more this season. Jerry Keel threw a scoreless relief outing after Boushley exited the game.

Pedro Florimón went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the loss for the Chihuahuas. Skeeters manager Mickey Storey was ejected by home plate umpire Brian Walsh in the fourth inning for arguing a balk call.

Box Score: Chihuahuas vs. Skeeters Live | 08/01/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (31-44), Sugar Land (44-32)Next Game: Monday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Constellation Field. El Paso LHP Aaron Leasher (0-1, 9.35) vs. Sugar Land RHP Brett Conine (5-2, 4.87).