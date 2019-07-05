Chihuahuas fall at Salt Lake in series opener, 9-6

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KTSM) – The Salt Lake Bees scored six runs in the first two innings and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-6 Thursday night at Smith’s Ballpark. The Chihuahuas are now 4-2 all-time on the Fourth of July and have played four of their six Independence Day games at Salt Lake.

The Chihuahuas hit four home runs in the loss, including the 22nd of the season by Michael Gettys. It was his eighth homer in his last 16 games. The Chihuahuas trailed 6-1 early and pushed the score within one to 7-6 before Salt Lake’s late tallies.

Boog Powell, Seth Mejias-Brean and Jose Pirela also homered for El Paso. There was a one hour and 16 minute rain delay before the game.

While the first game in Salt Lake didn't go our way, we did provide some Fireworks for the 4th! 4 Home Runs and a @smejiasb5 Webgem



HR:@Boogpowell15 (8)

Mejias-Brean (7)@Michaelgettys3 (22) 8 Away from Tying Team Single Season Record@JosePirela12 (15)



Team Total: 186 pic.twitter.com/U0pTFEr72B — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) July 5, 2019

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-bees/2019/07/04/580299#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=580299

Team Records: El Paso (52-34), Salt Lake (39-47)

Next Game: Friday, 6:35 pm at Smith’s Ballpark. El Paso LHP Dillon Overton (3-4, 7.31) vs. Salt Lake RHP J.C. Ramirez (MLB rehab). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Salt Lake 9 El Paso 6 – Thursday

WP: Peters (3-1)

LP: Keel (6-3)

S: Jewell (6)

Time: 2:42 (1:26 delay)

Attn: 14,104