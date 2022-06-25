SACRAMENTO – Jhonny Pereda hit a game-ending single in the bottom of the 10th inning in the Sacramento River Cats’ 3-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Saturday night at Sutter Health Park. The Chihuahuas led 2-0 in the fifth inning before Sacramento’s comeback.

Chihuahuas starter Luke Westphal struck out a career-high 11 batters in five innings. His 11 Ks were the most by a Chihuahuas pitcher this season and fell two shy of a team record.

El Paso first baseman Taylor Kohlwey went 0-for-4, which ended his career-high 14-game hitting streak.

Brent Rooker went 1-for-4 with his Chihuahuas-leading 13th home run of the season. The Chihuahuas are now 2-2 in extra-inning games this season, while Sacramento advanced to 4-1.

Ryan Weathers will be on the mound for El Paso in the series finale on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. MT.