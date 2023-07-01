The Albuquerque Isotopes scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning Saturday and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-3. The Chihuahuas have lost three games in a row after winning the series opener on Wednesday.

Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Matthew Batten went 1-for-4 with a walk and a single. Batten has reached base 10 times through the first four games of the series. He also stole two bases and now leads the Pacific Coast League in steals with 26. Tim Lopes went 2-for-4 with a double for the Chihuahuas.

El Paso’s runs came on two RBI doubles by Taylor Kohlwey and an RBI double by Eguy Rosario. The Chihuahuas have scored in the first inning in all four games of the series. Chihuahuas reliever Aaron Brooks pitched 3.1 innings Saturday, which was one out shy of the team’s season high for longest relief outing, set by Matt Waldron on April 6 at Sacramento.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 3, Isotopes 7 Final Score (07/01/2023) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (1-3, 33-46), Albuquerque (3-1, 30-49)

Albuquerque 7 El Paso 3 – Saturday

WP: Criswell (3-7)

LP: Weathers (0-2)

S: None

Time: 2:30

Attn: 14,591

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (1-6, 7.02) vs. Albuquerque RHP Phillips Valdez (4-3, 8.41). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.