The El Paso Chihuahuas hit two home runs in their 5-4 loss to the Round Rock Express Sunday afternoon at Dell Diamond. The Chihuahuas split the six-game series and went 4-8 on their road trip to Sugar Land and Round Rock.

Kevin Plawecki and Preston Tucker both homered in the loss for El Paso. The final four Chihuahuas relievers all pitched scoreless outings Sunday. El Paso leadoff hitter Matthew Batten hit a single and walked once Sunday and has now reached base multiple times in four consecutive games.

San Diego Padres pitcher Jose Castillo struck out three batters in a one-inning MLB Injury Rehab appearance on Sunday. El Paso is now 3-8 in one-run games this season. The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 4, Express 5 Final Score (05/21/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (19-26), Round Rock (24-20)

Round Rock 5 El Paso 4 – Sunday

WP: Bradford (6-1)

LP: Koenig (0-1)

S: Lee (1)

Time: 2:45

Attn: 5,534

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Reno TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.