The Sugar Land Space Cowboys hit three solo home runs Sunday night and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 4-2. El Paso won two of the three games in the series.

The Chihuahuas’ two runs came on an RBI single by Jantzen Witte in the top of the fourth inning and an RBI single by Luis Campusano in the top of the eighth. El Paso first baseman Ben Gamel reached base twice, going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. Moises Lugo struck out two in a scoreless relief inning for El Paso.

Sugar Land’s Shay Whitcomb went 2-for-4 with two home runs for the Space Cowboys Sunday. The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 2, Space Cowboys 4 Final Score (07/16/2023) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (4-11, 36-54), Sugar Land (3-12, 36-54)

Sugar Land 4 El Paso 2 – Sunday

WP: Mushinski (2-0)

LP: Espinoza (4-3)

S: Solis (1)

Time: 2:19

Attn: 3,474

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso RHP Nolan Watson (0-2, 10.54) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Gavin Stone (3-4, 6.03). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.