Chihuahuas fall 4-0 at Round Rock with Beimel set to join roster

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – 44-year-old Joe Beimel had retired from Major League Baseball and was content coaching youth players with his Beimel Elite program in El Paso.

That is, until very recently. Earlier this year, Beimel got the itch to play again, showing that he still had what it took to throw strikes at the highest level in a couple of tryouts for MLB teams.

His showing subsequently earned him a Minor League contract with the San Diego Padres. He’d been in Double A much of the season, but was called up to Triple A and the El Paso Chihuahuas on Saturday.

The San Antonio Missions have reinstated LHP Tom Cosgrove from the Injured List. In addition, LHP Joe Beimel has been promoted from the Missions to Triple-A El Paso. — MadFriars (@madfriars) August 21, 2021

In 17 appearances for the San Antonio Missions in Double A, Beimel has a 2.21 ERA with 16 strikeouts. Beimel made his MLB debut back in 2001, pitching for 13 seasons until 2015 and is now hoping to get back to that same stage six years later.

He was not available to pitch for the Chihuahuas in their 4-0 loss to the Round Rock Express on Saturday night, but he soon could be pitching in front of the same kids that he has trained for much of the last two years.