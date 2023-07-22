The Oklahoma City Dodgers beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 2-1 Saturday in the fifth game of a six-game series. The Chihuahuas were held to three hits, which tied the team’s season low for hits in a game.

The Chihuahuas’ run came when Brandon Dixon hit a home run off the left field foul pole in the top of the sixth inning. It was his ninth Triple-A home run of the season and second homer of the series. El Paso reliever Jake Sanchez pitched three scoreless innings without walking a batter, while striking out two.

Oklahoma City manager Travis Barbary was ejected for arguing a double play call in the bottom of the third inning. It was the second time Barbary was thrown out of a game against El Paso this year. Saturday ended the Chihuahuas’ three-game winning streak.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 1, Dodgers 2 Final Score (07/22/2023) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (7-13, 39-56), Oklahoma City (12-8, 62-31)

Oklahoma City 2 El Paso 1 – Saturday

WP: Andriese (8-5)

LP: Espinoza (4-4)

S: Miller (1)

Time: 2:28

Attn: 8,970

Next Game: Sunday at 5:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso RHP Nolan Watson (0-2, 9.82) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Gavin Stone (3-4, 6.03). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.