The El Paso Chihuahuas got within two runs after trailing by 10 Sunday, but lost to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 17-14. It was the finale of a six-game series, with El Paso winning four of the games.

Chihuahuas left fielder Brent Rooker went 2-for-6 with a home run and three RBIs. Rooker hit four homers and drove in 11 runs in his five games in the series. El Paso DH Nomar Mazara went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and now leads the Pacific Coast League in hitting with a .367 average. Mazara has reached base in all 35 games he’s played in.

Reliever José Castillo pitched a scoreless eighth inning and hasn’t allowed a run in his eight appearances with El Paso this season. El Paso’s 18 hits and nine extra-base hits Sunday were new season highs. The Chihuahuas have won eight of their 12 games against the Space Cowboys this season.

Box Score: Space Cowboys 17, Chihuahuas 14 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (18-30), El Paso (26-22)

Next Game: Monday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake. El Paso RHP Reiss Knehr (2-3, 7.05) vs. Salt Lake RHP Davis Daniel (1-1, 4.08). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.