The Albuquerque Isotopes overcame a 9-5 deficit to come back and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 11-10 Monday. The Chihuahuas lost the final five games of the series after winning the opener.

The Chihuahuas had 16 hits in the loss, including three each by Tim Lopes and Tirso Ornelas. El Paso catcher Michael Cantu hit his first home run of the season in the fourth inning, a two-run homer which tied the game 5-5 at the time. Chihuahuas second baseman Max Schrock also homered, his first home run since Opening Day on March 31 vs. Sugar Land.

The teams combined for 28 hits Monday. El Paso starting pitcher Anderson Espinoza was ejected in the bottom of the third inning after hitting Albuquerque’s Daniel Montano in the plate appearance immediately after back-to-back home runs. Albuquerque has won both series against the Chihuahuas so far this season.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 10, Isotopes 11 Final Score (07/03/2023) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (1-5, 33-48), Albuquerque (5-1, 32-49)

Albuquerque 11 El Paso 10 – Monday

WP: Kennedy (1-0)

LP: Lugo (2-3)

S: Doyle (1)

Time: 3:15

Attn: 11,601

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Las Vegas RHP Adam Oller (3-3, 6.75) vs. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (1-6, 7.02). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.