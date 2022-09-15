The El Paso Chihuahuas led 4-1 early Thursday but nine unanswered runs by Round Rock gave the Express a 10-4 win. The Chihuahuas have won two of the first three games of the six-game series.

El Paso right fielder Brandon Dixon led off the bottom of the third inning with a solo home run to right field, his ninth Triple-A homer of the season, all of which have come in the last 13 games. Chihuahuas second baseman C.J. Hinojosa went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double, his eighth double in his last eight games. El Paso starting pitcher Matt Waldron picked off a Round Rock runner Thursday, which was the team’s 32nd pickoff this season to lead all of Minor League Baseball.

Chihuahuas first baseman Kyle Martin extended his career-high hitting streak to 12 games with a double in the fourth inning. With Oklahoma City’s win Thursday in Albuquerque, the first-place Chihuahuas have a one-game lead over Oklahoma City and a two-game lead over Round Rock.

Box Score: Express 10, Chihuahuas 4 Final Score (09/15/2022) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Round Rock (75-63), El Paso (77-61)

Round Rock 10 El Paso 4 – Thursday

WP: Allard (3-3)

LP: Waldron (3-7)

S: None

Time: 2:57

Attn: 5,473

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 pm Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock RHP Cole Winn (9-6, 6.12) vs. El Paso RHP Jesse Scholtens (4-4, 4.32). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.