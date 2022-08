EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Chihuahuas infielder Eguy Rosario was named the Triple-A Player of the Week for the Pacific Coast League on Monday.

Rosario hit 13-23 with two home runs, seven RBI and three doubles in five games, all five of them El Paso wins.

The Padres’ third-best prospect also hit a walk-off home run to beat the Albuquerque Isotopes in extra innings last Thursday.

Rosario and the Chihuahuas play six more games at home this week vs. the Sugar Land Skeeters.