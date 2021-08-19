Chihuahuas edge Round Rock in extra innings, 7-5

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The El Paso Chihuahuas started their six-game series in Round Rock with a 7-5 win over the Express in 10 innings. The game was tied 5-5 until Pedro Florimón scored on a passed ball and Matt Batten hit a solo home run in the top of the 10th.

Batten went 3-for-6 with two RBIs and now has hits in 37 of his last 46 games. El Paso’s Patrick Kivlehan hit his 18th home run of the season in the third inning. It was his first Chihuahuas homer since July 8 because of his four-week stint with Team USA. Luke Westphal struck out three in two scoreless relief innings in his first game since moving from the Chihuahuas’ rotation to the bullpen.

The Chihuahuas have now won eight of their 13 games against Round Rock this season. El Paso moved to 5-3 in extra-inning games, while Round Rock dropped to 2-1.

Box Score: Chihuahuas at Express Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (37-52), Round Rock (42-48)

Next Game: Friday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Jesse Scholtens (3-7, 5.34) vs. Round Rock RHP A.J. Alexy (0-0, 2.79). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 7 Round Rock 5 – Thursday – 10 Innings

WP: Anderson (1-0)

LP: Ryan (1-5)

S: Markel (2)

Time: 3:36

Attn: 4,653