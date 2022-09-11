The El Paso Chihuahuas scored nine runs in the eighth inning Saturday and beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 10-9. The nine-run rally matched the team’s season high for runs in an inning. The Chihuahuas are 13-2 against the Isotopes this season.

The Chihuahuas have won the first six games of the seven-game series and have won eight in a row overall. El Paso is now in first place, one game ahead of Oklahoma City and Round Rock, who are tied for second place. It’s the first time since April 14th that El Paso has held sole possession of first place.

Chihuahuas shortstop C.J. Hinojosa went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs. Hinojosa has multiple extra-base hits in each of his last four games. El Paso manager Jared Sandberg was ejected in the eighth inning for arguing a pace-of-play violation.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 10, Isotopes 9 Final Score (09/10/2022) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (75-59), Albuquerque (56-76)

El Paso 10 Albuquerque 9 – Saturday

WP: Baez (1-1)

LP: Fernandez (2-5)

S: Felipe (1)

Time: 3:11

Attn: 7,105

Next Game: Sunday at 1:35 pm Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. El Paso LHP Jay Groome (1-2, 3.56) vs. Albuquerque RHP Riley Smith (4-7, 8.41). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.