Chihuahuas drop series opener to Sacramento, two games back with 11 to play

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sacramento River Cats beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-3 Thursday in a series-opening win at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas led 3-2 entering the fifth inning before Sacramento’s seven unanswered runs.

Austin Allen went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, his 20th of the season, joining Ty France and Michael Gettys as Chihuahuas players to hit 20 or more homers in 2019. El Paso infielders Peter Van Gansen and Matthew Batten both pitched a scoreless inning for the Chihuahuas.

El Paso starter Emmanuel Ramirez struck out nine River Cats to set his new season high. The River Cats hit five home runs Thursday, including three in the seventh inning. The win moved Sacramento’s magic number to four in a pursuit to clinch the Northern Division.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/river-cats-vs-chihuahuas/2019/08/22/579479#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579479

Team Records: Sacramento (68-61), El Paso (75-54)

Next Game: Friday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Sacramento RHP Justin Haley (1-1, 8.31) vs. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (9-7, 7.09). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Sacramento 9 El Paso 3 – Thursday

WP: Menez (3-0)

LP: Ramirez (2-3)

S: None

Time: 2:47

Attn: 7,331