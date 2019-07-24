Chihuahuas drop series opener to Aviators, division lead down to two games

LAS VEGAS, NV (KTSM) – Las Vegas designated hitter Seth Brown hit two home runs in the Aviators’ 9-6 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Tuesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. It was Brown’s third multi-homer game of the season.

The loss dropped El Paso’s first place lead in the Southern Division to two games, with five head-to-head matchups between the two teams over the next five nights. The Aviators and Chihuahuas are the top two teams in the Pacific Coast League in both runs and hits.

Josh Naylor went 4-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI in the loss for El Paso. Tuesday was the Chihuahuas’ first loss at Las Vegas Ballpark in six games this season.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-aviators/2019/07/23/579676#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579676

Team Records: El Paso (61-41), Las Vegas (59-43)

Next Game: Wednesday, 8:05 pm at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso LHP Dillon Overton (5-4, 6.78) vs. Las Vegas LHP Sean Manaea (MLB rehab). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

FINAL

Las Vegas 9 El Paso 6 – Tuesday

WP: Puk (1-0)

LP: Mitchell (0-2)

S: Wendelken (1)

Time: 3:18

Attn: 7,998