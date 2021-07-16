Chihuahuas drop series opener to Aviators, 5-1

LAS VEGAS, NM — The El Paso Chihuahuas lost to the Las Vegas Aviators 5-1 Thursday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. It was the first matchup between the two teams since 2019.

El Paso struck first on a first inning RBI double by Taylor Kohlwey. Kohlwey went 2-for-4 and has three consecutive multi-hit games. The Aviators hit three home runs and scored five answered runs throughout the remainder of the game.

San Diego Padre Austin Nola played in his sixth MLB injury rehab game Thursday. He caught for the first time on the rehab assignment, playing five innings and going 1-for-3 with a single and a run scored. Chihuahuas starter Reiss Knehr allowed two runs in 2.2 innings in his first Triple-A game.

Box Score: Chihuahuas vs. Aviators Live | 07/15/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (25-34), Las Vegas (30-31)

Next Game: Friday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso RHP Caleb Boushley (2-2, 5.57) vs. Las Vegas RHP Brian Howard (2-3, 5.90). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Second one for the night: ✔️ pic.twitter.com/faRrjdD5sA — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) July 16, 2021

Las Vegas 5 El Paso 1 – Thursday

WP: Jefferies (3-1)

LP: Knehr (0-1)

S: None

Time: 2:38

Attn: 6,946