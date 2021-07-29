Chihuahuas drop series opener in extra innings at Sugar Land, 4-3

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land’s J.J. Matijevic scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Skeeters a 4-3 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Thursday night. The Chihuahuas led 3-2 with two outs and two strikes in the bottom of the ninth when Jake Meyers’ RBI single tied the game.

El Paso’s Nick Tanielu went 1-for-5 with a solo home run, his third homer in his last five games. Taylor Kohlwey, Luis Campusano and Robbie Podorsky had two hits each for the Chihuahuas. Two-time MLB All-Star Alex Bregman went 0-for-2 with a walk in his seven-inning injury rehab appearance.

The Chihuahuas are now 3-3 in extra-inning games this season, while Sugar Land advanced to 2-3. Thursday’s game opened a 13-game road trip for the Chihuahuas, their longest trip of the season.

Box Score: Chihuahuas vs. Skeeters Wrapup | 07/29/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (29-42), Sugar Land (42-30)

Next Game: Friday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Constellation Field. El Paso TBA vs. Sugar Land RHP Austin Hansen (0-2, 6.38). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Sugar Land 4 El Paso 3 – Thursday – 10 Innings

WP: Blanco (3-1)

LP: Markel (2-1)

S: None

Time: 3:44

Attn: 5,658