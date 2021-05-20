Chihuahuas drop series opener at Sugar Land, 7-3

SUGAR LAND, Texas — The El Paso Chihuahuas lost to the Sugar Land Skeeters 7-3 Thursday in the first-ever matchup between the two teams. It was Opening Night at Constellation Field, as the Skeeters played their first home game as the Houston Astros’ Triple-A affiliate.

El Paso starting pitcher Brett Kennedy had to leave his start after only one pitch when Sugar Land leadoff hitter Bryan De La Cruz hit a line drive off Kennedy’s lower leg. Ivan Castillo went 2-for-4 with an RBI single for the Chihuahuas and is now hitting .438 through nine Triple-A games this season.

El Paso’s Webster Rivas went 2-for-4 with an opposite-field home run in the top of the fifth inning, his first homer of the year. Relievers Nick Ramirez and Aaron Northcraft pitched scoreless outings for the Chihuahuas in the loss.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-skeeters/2021/05/20/644792#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=644792

Team Records: El Paso (8-5), Sugar Land (8-5)

Next Game: Friday, 6:05 pm at Constellation Field. El Paso RHP Jesse Scholtens (2-0, 0.77) vs. Sugar Land LHP Ryan Hartman (0-1, 7.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

First Triple-A Home Opener ☑️

First Triple-A Home DUB ☑️



We top the @epchihuahuas 7-3 tonight to cap off a historic night here at @ConstellationEG Field!@KolacheFactory Recap: https://t.co/bTRXh2vZm3 pic.twitter.com/1gNJsjX0rj — Sugar Land Skeeters (@SL_Skeeters) May 21, 2021

Sugar Land 7 El Paso 3 – Thursday

WP: LaRue (1-0)

LP: Johnson (0-1)

S: None

Time: 3:19

Attn: 4,424