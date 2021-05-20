Chihuahuas drop series opener at Sugar Land, 7-3

SUGAR LAND, Texas — The El Paso Chihuahuas lost to the Sugar Land Skeeters 7-3 Thursday in the first-ever matchup between the two teams. It was Opening Night at Constellation Field, as the Skeeters played their first home game as the Houston Astros’ Triple-A affiliate.
El Paso starting pitcher Brett Kennedy had to leave his start after only one pitch when Sugar Land leadoff hitter Bryan De La Cruz hit a line drive off Kennedy’s lower leg. Ivan Castillo went 2-for-4 with an RBI single for the Chihuahuas and is now hitting .438 through nine Triple-A games this season.
El Paso’s Webster Rivas went 2-for-4 with an opposite-field home run in the top of the fifth inning, his first homer of the year. Relievers Nick Ramirez and Aaron Northcraft pitched scoreless outings for the Chihuahuas in the loss.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-skeeters/2021/05/20/644792#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=644792
Team Records: El Paso (8-5), Sugar Land (8-5)
Next Game: Friday, 6:05 pm at Constellation Field. El Paso RHP Jesse Scholtens (2-0, 0.77) vs. Sugar Land LHP Ryan Hartman (0-1, 7.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
Sugar Land 7 El Paso 3 – Thursday
WP: LaRue (1-0)
LP: Johnson (0-1)
S: None
Time: 3:19
Attn: 4,424