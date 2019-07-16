Chihuahuas drop series opener at Reno, 9-2

RENO, NV (KTSM) – Reno starter Matt Koch pitched eight innings in the Aces’ 9-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Monday night at Greater Nevada Field. It was the longest start by an Aces pitcher this year. Monday’s game started El Paso’s three-city road trip, the Chihuahuas longest road trip of the year.

Matthew Batten’s RBI single in the top of the fifth gave El Paso a 1-0 lead and gave Batten 15 RBIs in his last nine games. One week after winning the Jarritos Triple-A Home Run Derby in El Paso, Reno’s Yasmany Tomas hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie.

Chihuahuas righty Emmanuel Ramirez allowed four runs in five innings in his first Triple-A start of the season Monday, which was his 25th birthday. Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Wilmer Flores went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in his first MLB injury rehab game for Reno.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-aces/2019/07/15/580093#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=580093

Team Records: El Paso (56-38), Reno (41-53)

Next Game: Tuesday, 6:35 pm at Greater Nevada Field, completion of suspended game from April 15. El Paso RHP Tyler Higgins (3-0, 5.40) vs. Reno TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Reno 9 El Paso 2 – Monday

WP: Koch (2-6)

LP: Ramirez (0-1)

S: None

Time: 2:40

Attn: 3,521