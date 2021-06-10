Chihuahuas drop series opener at Oklahoma City, 4-1

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored four unanswered runs and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 4-1 Thursday in the first game of a six-game series. It was El Paso’s first game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since 2018.

The Chihuahuas’ run came on an RBI double by San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham, who started an MLB injury rehab assignment with El Paso on Thursday. Grisham went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base and played seven innings defensively in center field.

Trent Grisham smokes a RBI double in his 3rd AB of his #MLBRehab pic.twitter.com/t4UARA1C2F — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) June 11, 2021

El Paso starter Jesse Scholtens didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning. Prior to the bottom of the eighth, the Chihuahuas’ pitching staff had allowed only four runs in their previous 29 innings. The Chihuahuas had baserunners in six different innings Thursday but left eight on base.

Box Score: Chihuahuas vs. Dodgers Live | 06/10/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (13-17), Oklahoma City (14-17)

Next Game: Friday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso RHP Evan Miller (1-1, 2.61) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Dennis Santana (0-0, 16.20). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Oklahoma City 4 El Paso 1 – Thursday

WP: Ramirez (2-2)

LP: Scholtens (2-3)

S: Vesia (1)

Time: 2:51

Attn: 4,154