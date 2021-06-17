Chihuahuas drop series opener at home to Skeeters, 8-5

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Chihuahuas had a 4-0 lead in the fifth inning but lost to the Sugar Land Skeeters 8-5 Thursday. It was El Paso’s first home game since June 1.

Tucupita Marcano led off the bottom of the first inning with his first Triple-A home run and El Paso’s first leadoff homer this year. Marcano went 2-for-5 and has reached base multiple times in eight consecutive games. Gosuke Katoh went 3-for-4 with a solo home run over the center field batter’s eye.

The Chihuahuas are now 0-6 against the Skeeters this season. The Chihuahuas hit seven extra base hits in the loss. Thursday was the Chihuahuas’ eighth error-free game in their last nine tries.

Box Score: Skeeters vs. Chihuahuas Live | 06/17/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (22-14), El Paso (16-20)

Next Game: Friday at 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Brett Conine (4-0, 4.07) vs. El Paso LHP MacKenzie Gore (0-1, 5.30). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Sugar Land 8 El Paso 5 – Thursday

WP: Rodriguez (2-0)

LP: McWilliams (0-1)

S: Blanco (5)

Time: 3:14

Attn: 7,834