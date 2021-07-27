Chihuahuas drop series finale to Isotopes 11-7, split series

EL PASO, Texas — The Albuquerque Isotopes beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 11-7 Tuesday in the finale of a six-game series. The teams split the series and three of the games were decided by one run.

El Paso catcher Luis Campusano went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs. Ivan Castillo, Pedro Florimón and Robbie Podorsky had two hits each for the Chihuahuas in the loss. El Paso’s Miguel Diaz allowed four runs in his one-inning start Tuesday after recently being optioned by San Diego. Padres pitcher Matt Strahm threw a scoreless inning in his second MLB injury rehab appearance. The Chihuahuas used eight pitchers in the game.

Albuquerque’s Taylor Motter hit a two-run home run Tuesday and had five homers in the six-game series. The Chihuahuas do not play on Wednesday and start a 13-game road trip on Thursday.

Box Score: Isotopes vs. Chihuahuas Live | 07/27/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: Albuquerque (30-41), El Paso (29-41)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Constellation Field. El Paso TBA vs. Sugar Land RHP Brett Conine (5-2, 5.14). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Albuquerque 11 El Paso 7 – Tuesday

WP: Holder (3-3)

LP: Norwood (2-4)

S: None

Time: 3:00

Attn: 6,778