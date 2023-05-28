The Reno Aces sent 10 batters to the plate in a five-run first inning and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 15-6 Sunday night at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas won four of the six games in the series.

The Chihuahuas used nine pitchers, which tied the team record for pitchers used in a nine-inning game. El Paso’s 12 walks issued tied the season high. There were 12 pitches challenged in the game and it was the first time in an El Paso game this season that both teams used all three of their allotted challenges.

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Kyle Lewis went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs Sunday in his fifth MLB injury rehab assignment game. El Paso’s Tim Lopes went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs in the loss and has tied Preston Tucker for the team lead in homers with nine. The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday.

Box Score: Aces 15, Chihuahuas 6 Final Score (05/28/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Reno (30-21), El Paso (23-28)

Reno 15 El Paso 6 – Sunday

WP: Otanez (1-0)

LP: Groome (1-5)

S: None

Time: 3:18

Attn: 8,713

Next Game: Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso TBA vs. Las Vegas TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.