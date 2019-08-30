Chihuahuas drop series finale, remain two games back in division race with four to play

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Salt Lake Bees hit back-to-back home runs in a four-run top of the ninth inning Thursday and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 6-3. The two teams split the four-game series and the Chihuahuas went 6-5 on their final homestand of the regular season.

First place Las Vegas also lost Thursday, positioning the Chihuahuas two games back with four to play. El Paso’s regular season ends with a series at Sacramento, while Las Vegas will host Tacoma for its final four games.

Travis Jankowski went 4-for-4 with a walk in Thursday’s loss. El Paso manager Edwin Rodriguez was ejected in the eighth inning, his second ejection of the season. The Chihuahuas won 10 of 16 games versus Salt Lake this season and finished their regular season home schedule with a 36-34 record.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/bees-vs-chihuahuas/2019/08/29/579486#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579486

Team Records: Salt Lake (58-77), El Paso (79-57)

Next Game: Friday, 8:05 pm at Raley Field. El Paso RHP Jacob Nix (MLB rehab) vs. Sacramento RHP Burch Smith (1-1, 4.20). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Salt Lake 6 El Paso 3 – Thursday

WP: Jewell (4-4)

LP: Reyes (4-2)

S: Mejia (1)

Time: 3:12

Attn: 8,998