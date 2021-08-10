Chihuahuas drop series finale at Sacramento, 6-3

SACRAMENTO, CA — The Sacramento River Cats scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning Tuesday and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 6-3. The Chihuahuas won two of the six games in Sacramento and won five of the 12 completed games on their road trip, which also included a rain-suspended game in Sugar Land.

Former Chihuahua Jason Vosler hit a solo home run in the first inning Tuesday for Sacramento, his third homer of the series. Shaun Anderson pitched a 1-2-3 fifth inning in his first game in the San Diego Padres organization after being claimed on waivers from the Baltimore Orioles. Parker Markel, Nabil Crismatt and James Norwood also threw scoreless innings out of El Paso’s bullpen.

Tuesday was El Paso’s first day game loss of the season after winning their first four day games of the year. The Chihuahuas do not play on Wednesday.

Box Score: Chihuahuas at River Cats Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (34-48), Sacramento (37-47)

Next Game: Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Reno TBA vs. El Paso LHP Kyle McGrath (2-2, 6.66). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Sacramento 6 El Paso 3 – Tuesday

WP: Hjelle (1-0)

LP: Westphal (1-2)

S: Gott (2)

Time: 2:58

Attn: 2,880