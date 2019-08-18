Chihuahuas drop second straight at Salt Lake, tied for first place in division

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas scored the final three runs of Saturday night’s game but lost to the Salt Lake Bees 5-4. The Chihuahuas have dropped two games in a row after their six-game winning streak.

Chihuahuas catcher Austin Allen went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, his seventh homer in nine games versus Salt Lake this season. The Bees hit three home runs in the win and have hit nine homers in the last two games.

El Paso relievers Trevor Megill, Eric Yardley and Gerardo Reyes all pitched a scoreless, hitless outing on Saturday. Salt Lake starter Nick Tropeano was ejected in the sixth inning, the fifth Bees’ player ejection of 2019.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-bees/2019/08/17/580322#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=580322

Team Records: El Paso (72-52), Salt Lake (53-71)

Next Game: Sunday, 1:05 pm at Smith’s Ballpark. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (8-7, 5.33) vs. Salt Lake RHP Jason Alexander (1-4, 10.06). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Salt Lake 5 El Paso 4 – Saturday

WP: Tropeano (3-6)

LP: Ramirez (2-2)

S: Del Pozo (2)

Time: 2:35

Attn: 13,921