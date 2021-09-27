Chihuahuas drop home finale to Skeeters, 4-2

EL PASO, Texas – The Sugar Land Skeeters scored the final four runs of the game Monday in their 4-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas. It was the last home game of the year for the Chihuahuas, who went 28-37 at Southwest University Park this season.

El Paso starter Luke Westphal pitched three shutout innings, which was the fourth straight game a Chihuahuas’ starter allowed two runs or less. El Paso pitching picked off two Skeeters runners Monday, the first time the Chihuahuas have had multiple pickoffs in a game this season. El Paso’s Gosuke Katoh went 1-for-3 with a walk and has reached base nine times in his last four games.

Chihuahuas designated hitter Yorman Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and has at least one extra-base hit and at least one RBI in each of his last three games. The Chihuahuas won three of the five games against the Skeeters and beat Sugar Land 10 times in 29 tries this season. The Chihuahuas do not play on Tuesday.

Box Score: Skeeters 4, Chihuahuas 2 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (73-52, 2-3 in Final Stretch), El Paso (49-76, 3-2 in Final Stretch)Next Game: Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso RHP Jesse Scholtens (3-9, 5.28) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Aaron Wilkerson (7-5, 4.11).