Chihuahuas drop game 1 of series to Isotopes, 6-3

The El Paso Chihuahuas had the bases loaded and the go ahead run at the plate with two outs in the top of the ninth inning but fell short in a 6-3 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes at Isotopes Park on Thursday night.

Catcher Luis Campusano reached base four times, finishing 3-for-3 with two singles, a double, a walk and two runs scored. Outfielder Brian O’Grady hit his eighth home run of the season with two outs in the top of the eighth inning, his only hit in the game. Infielder Pedro Florimon and outfielder Taylor Kohlwey each drove in a run.

El Paso starter Jerry Keel allowed only three runs in five complete innings, throwing a season-high 107 pitches.

The Chihuahuas and Isotopes play again tomorrow, game two of the six game series.

Team Records: Albuquerque (16-33), El Paso (22-26)Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. El Paso TBA vs. Albuquerque LHP Ian Clarkin (0-4, 8.48).